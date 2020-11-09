Carol Shugarts Niznik, 71, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, in the arms of her loving husband at the heaven they made on earth and family homestead for nearly 70 years. A place where she had the pleasure of hosting both of her children's weddings and watching her grandchildren run through the fields and fish in the pond.



Carol was born on August 9, 1949, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late Barbara (Winslow) Bish and Arthur Shugarts, who survives in Ohio.



On July 29, 1972, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion, PA, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Niznik, who survives at home. They shared a beautiful life together, always surrounded by loving family and friends.



Carol graduated from Brookville Area High School in 1967 and from Clarion State College in 1971 with her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Special Education. Carol was a BLaST Intermediate Unit Teacher from 1973-1985, in Muncy, PA. Upon moving to Clarion in 1985, Carol was an adjunct professor at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Also, from 1985-2006, Carol was a teacher and supervisor of special education classes at the Riverview Intermediate Unit until her retirement in 2006. Carol was passionate about making sure every child she had the opportunity to educate was treated with the dignity and respect they deserved. She dedicated her career to advocating for children with disabilities.



Carol was an avid gardener, IndyCar enthusiast and Pittsburgh Steeler fan. When she wasn't tending to her beautiful gardens, in a 2-seat IndyCar speeding around the Indy 500 track at 200 mph or cheering for the Steelers, she was baking blueberry muffins for her family and caring for them with a heart full of love, generosity, and kindness. Spending time with her family in Bethany Beach, DE, every summer was an absolute favorite pastime. Carol was also proud of her family roots in Benezette, PA as Winslow Hill was named after her great-grandparents family farm.



In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by a sister, Mary (Shugarts) Bernazzoli and her husband Alan of Blairsville, PA; a daughter, Tosha Niznik and her husband Ron Kimes of Stroudsburg, PA; a son, Nicholas Niznik and his wife Erica of Cooksburg, PA; two granddaughters, Emma and Ellie Niznik of Cooksburg, PA; a nephew, Zachary Bernazzoli of San Diego, CA; and Lola, her loyal puppy. Carol adored her family and after her first granddaughter was born, she was lovingly referred to by all as "Nana".



In addition to her mother, Carol was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James P. and Mabel (Whitaker) Winslow; paternal grandparents, Genevieve (Swineford) and Wilbur Shugarts; and a very special aunt and uncle, Virginia (Winslow) and Robert Simon.



Due to the current circumstances regarding the pandemic, a private memorial service will be scheduled for the Summer of 2021.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, 9234 PA-949, Sigel, PA 15860.



Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825.

