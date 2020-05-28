Carol (Palmer) Ward
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol (Palmer) Ward, 82, of Sanford, N.C. died Friday, May 22, 2020 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.

She was born January 23,1937 in Franklin, Pa, and the daughter of Edward J. Palmer and Hazel A. (Schrecengost) Palmer. She was married to Terrance P. Ward (deceased). Carol graduated from DuBois High School in 1956. She worked at Brookville Glove Co. for 15 years. She worked for Casecade Fibers Co., Patriot Performance Materials, and Moen Inc. of Sanford, NC.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, baking, cards, crafts, and watching TV and sewing.

Carol is survived by two daughters, Barbra J. (Edward) Jamison, of Brockway, Terri Lynn Spears of Sanford, NC. Two Sons Brian (Helen) Ward of Sanford, NC. And Gregory Ward of Sanford, NC. Four grand- children and 11 great-grand-children. Three sisters, Janet(James)Irvine of Hazen, Mary (James)Doan of Renoldsville, Linda(Donald) Wells of DuBois. Three brothers John(Marian)Palmer of Corsica, James(Helen)Palmer of Erie and Tony Palmer, Reynoldsville. Four sister-in-laws Eva Palmer, Brockway, Linda Palmer, Parker PA. Ardy Palmer of Merced, Calf. And Lucy Palmer, Brookville.

She is preceded in death by husband, Terrance, Parents and grand- daughter Jenny May, and four brothers, Donald, Frederick, Harry and David Palmer.

The Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford, NC. is taking care of the funeral arrangements. A memorial at a later date by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
600 W. Main St.
Sanford, NC 27332
919-774-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved