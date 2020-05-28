Carol (Palmer) Ward, 82, of Sanford, N.C. died Friday, May 22, 2020 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.



She was born January 23,1937 in Franklin, Pa, and the daughter of Edward J. Palmer and Hazel A. (Schrecengost) Palmer. She was married to Terrance P. Ward (deceased). Carol graduated from DuBois High School in 1956. She worked at Brookville Glove Co. for 15 years. She worked for Casecade Fibers Co., Patriot Performance Materials, and Moen Inc. of Sanford, NC.



Carol enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, baking, cards, crafts, and watching TV and sewing.



Carol is survived by two daughters, Barbra J. (Edward) Jamison, of Brockway, Terri Lynn Spears of Sanford, NC. Two Sons Brian (Helen) Ward of Sanford, NC. And Gregory Ward of Sanford, NC. Four grand- children and 11 great-grand-children. Three sisters, Janet(James)Irvine of Hazen, Mary (James)Doan of Renoldsville, Linda(Donald) Wells of DuBois. Three brothers John(Marian)Palmer of Corsica, James(Helen)Palmer of Erie and Tony Palmer, Reynoldsville. Four sister-in-laws Eva Palmer, Brockway, Linda Palmer, Parker PA. Ardy Palmer of Merced, Calf. And Lucy Palmer, Brookville.



She is preceded in death by husband, Terrance, Parents and grand- daughter Jenny May, and four brothers, Donald, Frederick, Harry and David Palmer.



The Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford, NC. is taking care of the funeral arrangements. A memorial at a later date by the family.

