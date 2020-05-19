Carole L. Dotts, age 79 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on September 28, 1940, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold "Tip" and Arlene (Wigglesworth) Chelgren.
She retired from Sensus Metering (formerly Rockwell International Manufacturing) after 26 years of service.
Carole was a member of First United Methodist Church where she sung in the church choir. She enjoyed going to card club with her friends, loved to spend time with her family and especially lived for her grandchildren.
She is survived by 1 son (Terry M. Dotts & his wife Cathy of Reynoldsville, PA), 2 daughters (Camille A. Clark & her husband Scott and Cynthia M. Patton & her husband Craig both of DuBois, PA), 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 brother (Harold Chelgren of AZ) and 2 sisters (Norma Alexieff of Raleigh, NC, and Janet Kupko of DuBois, PA).
She was preceded in death by 1 sister (Donna Marshall).
Due to our current circumstances there will be a private viewing and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Grampian, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church 100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from May 19 to May 20, 2020.