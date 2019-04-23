Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline M. (Caruso) Krul. View Sign Service Information Adamson Funeral Chapel 1312 Chestnut Avenue DuBois , PA 15801 (814)-371-2934 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 118 S. State St. DuBois , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline M. (Caruso) Krul, 95, DuBois, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born November 4, 1923, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Preta) Caruso.

On January 26, 1972, she married Walter Krul. He preceded her in death in 1993.

Caroline graduated from the DuBois High School. She worked for Jeffers Electronics, Beaver Meadow Bakery, and DRMC Hospital as a housekeeper. Caroline volunteered at the hospital in her spare time and also enjoyed reading and watching old movies. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and St. Catherine's Rosary Society.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Caroline was the last member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her seven brothers, Dominick, Anthony, Frank, James, George, Fr. Patrick Gerald, and Carl (infant) Caruso as well as three sisters, Catherine Villani, Constance Paulinellie, and Carmelita L. "Nina" Elias.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 118 S. State St., DuBois, PA 15801.

Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 23, 2019

