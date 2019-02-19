Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline R. "Carol" Scarborough. View Sign

Caroline R. "Carol" Scarborough, 82, of Williamsport, passed away, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Terry D. Scarborough, on Oct. 31, 2018.



Born Sept. 5, 1936, in Renovo, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Rose (Pitonyak) Bendick.



Carol graduated first in her class from Renovo High School. She worked as a seamstress at Weldon's and took great pride in having always sewn the sample clothing for New York City.



Carol was a seriously independent woman who enjoyed reading, babysitting her grandchildren and sewing, even making her children's clothes when they were younger. She could always be found wearing her red lipstick or offering you a fresh baked brownie when you stopped by for a visit. She enjoyed the beach, waterskiing and especially loved spending time with her family at their camp along Pine Creek.



Surviving are her three children, Terry J. Scarborough (Leslie), of Galway, N.Y., Tammy R. Kerstetter (Brian), of Lewisburg, and Tracy A. Billings (Jason), of Elizabethtown; and seven grandchildren, Emily A. and Thomas J. Scarborough, Tylar A. and Carter A. Kerstetter, and Connor J., Kyle S., and Quinn P. Billings.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Bendick, and two sisters, Janice Woerner and Patty Kentoski.



A memorial service to honor the life of Carol will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Church of Saint Joseph, 925 Huron Ave., Renovo, PA 17764.



