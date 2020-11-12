1/1
Catherine M. Sokloski
Catherine M. Sokloski, age 77 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 22, 1943 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Laura (Caldwell) Skehan.
On May 7, 1966 she married her husband of 54 years, Robert J. Sokloski in Falls Creek, PA. He survives.
Cathy was a Resident Trainer for Grand Union Super Markets in the Washington DC Metro area for 17 years.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church and had served on the DuBois Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. Cathy had also served on the DuBois Drug and Alcohol Board of Directors and she loved to bake and do crafts.
She is survived by two sisters; (Patricia Webster Chavez and her husband Richard of Vacaville, CA and Jacqueline Jones and her husband Michael of Danville, VA).
Cathy was preceded in death by her daughter (Stacey Ann Sokloski) and one brother (John Skehan).
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery in Reynoldsville, PA.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
