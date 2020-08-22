Catherine May Huson, 86, of Ebensburg, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.
She was born on December 26, 1933 in Ossining, New York, a daughter of the late William Edward Huson and Catherine Emma Vera (Russell) Huson.
Church was very important to Catherine and she attended the First Baptist Church of Ebensburg faithfully. She loved to sing and would occasionally sing a solo for the congregation. Catherine was a Christian having had her sins forgiven, she loved Jesus and has now gone to live with Him in Heaven.
She worked for many years at Goodwill Industries, she loved people and enjoyed being around others at her job.
Catherine was a warm loving person who enjoyed laughing and giving hugs to family and friends. The nickname given to her by her brother in-law was the "Go-Go Girl" as she loved to be on the go. There were bus trips to Raystown Lake, Williamsburg, Virginia, "Sight & Sounds Theatre" in Lancaster for numerous plays; Ocean City, New Jersey, etc., she just loved to go anywhere.
She attended the Salvation Army Camp for Seniors for many years and the Ebensburg Senior Center where she brought in the mail and enjoyed playing games, especially BINGO.
Survived by two sisters, Grace Margaret Rose Divins of DuBois and Florence Esther Huson of Latrobe.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Edward "Les" Huson, William Bramwell Huson and Philip John Huson.
A private family service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. The funeral service will be officiated by Reverend Douglas Barclay.
Interment will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com