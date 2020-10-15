Cecil John Minor, 91, died Oct. 10, 2020 in the care of all the minor children and Beverly Minor during Cecil's long illness. He died peacefully in a foster home for veterans in Port Saint Lucie, Florida with all immediate and loving family members around him.
Cecil was born in Brockway, Pennsylvania on the twelfth of August in 1929 to Martha and Wendell Minor. He is predeceased by his parents who died tragically in traffic in this northwest area of Pennsylvania in 1964. He is also predeceased by his brother Wendell L. Minor and Wendell's wife, Phyllis Lankenou Minor.
Cecil attended Brockway High School and graduated summa cum laude in 1947 and was the class valedictorian at the ceremonies. He was on the football and basketball teams and painted houses to earn money for college.
He went on to Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) on academic scholarship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He matriculated with honors, having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. While in college, Cecil joined ROTC. He was also a champion ping pong player, a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and of Chi Epsilon, an engineering honor society.
Immediately after graduating, he served as Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia. After serving the required two years in the Signal Corps, he returned to Carnegie Tech and attained a Master's of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.
He spent most of his career with General Electric in Sales Engineering Management, working with turbines, large motor, generators and locomotives. In the grooming process, he and his family moved to several locations, i.e. Cleveland, Ohio, Schenectady, New York, Cincinnati, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, Boston, Massachusetts, Erie, Pennsylvania and Trumbull, Connecticut. He retired in his early 80's. Cecil also worked for other organizations, including Dorr-Oliver in Stamford, Connecticut, where he traveled internationally to places such as India, Britain, Spain and Africa as the United States Director of Sales and Marketing.
In his later years, Cecil developed a passion for spiritual pursuits and cherishing peaceful relationships with humanity, planet earth and the universe. Cecil was very caring, generous and philanthropic, lending aid and financial resources to many fellow human beings in need. He loved people from all walks of life and was genuinely interested in everyone he met, making each person feel special and unique. He helped Beverly raise all of his children to achieve their "excitement" with hard work, determination and persistence. His favorite quotes were "Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent." by Calvin Coolidge and "Love is the most powerful force in the universe." – Mahatma Ghandi
Mr. Minor leaves his son, Gary John Minor of Atlanta, Georgia and Gary's wife Denise, his three daughters, Betsy Ann Sloan of West Haven, Connecticut, Gail Linda Minor of Ridgway, Pennsylvania and Gay Leslie Minor of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Gary is Vice President of Building Development for a major corporation. Betsy is a Fine Arts Historian and Artist. Gail is a Chemical Engineer and Leslie is a pilot for Bombardier Challenger jets.
Family and friends will hold a private memorial service at the home of Gail Minor at 1631 Bear Creek Rd., Ridgway, Pennsylvania 15853.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Brain Foundation at americanbrainfoundation.org
directed towards either "Alzheimer's/Dementia Research," "Traumatic Brain Injury/Concussion," "Stroke Research" or donor's choice.