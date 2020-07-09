Charles Davis Matson, 89, longtime resident of Brookville, PA, and Hilton Head, SC, died peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA. Born August 31, 1930, in Brookville, Charles was the son of the late Martha K. Matson and George R. Matson.
Charles is survived by one sister, Mary (Richard) Ayer, six nieces and nephews, James (Pamela) Matson, David (Cristina) Strempel, Diana (David) Smail, Becky (Paul) Pysh, Jan Vasko, Barbara (Richard) Conti. Charles was adored by many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother Robert D. (Joan) Matson, sister, Martha M. (Robert) Strempel, niece, Linda Weimer and nephew, John D. Matson.
After attending the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Charles returned to Brookville as a young man where he worked at Matson Lumber Co., until he retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1993. He returned to Brookville in 2016.
Charles was a life time member of the Presbyterian Church where he actively participated in church and Sunday school activities. Charles had many passions and hobbies. He loved his trained hearing dogs. They were always a constant by his side as he walked the beaches, woods, and sidewalks. Charles became a skilled painter, winning both the Best of Show and 1st Place at the Brookville Laurel Festival Art show. Many of his paintings hang in the homes of his family and friends. He was an excellent fisherman who loved showing his nieces and nephews his catch. Charles loved to travel. Wherever Charles resided, he gathered friends easily.
A kind and gentle man, the term "a sweet soul" is often used by those who know him. Charles never forgot a face, a birthday, or a memory. With his positive attitude, he was quick to make you smile. Charles' family would like to extend a very special thank you to his caregivers, Maryann Leighton and the staff at the McKinley Health Center for their love, care, and support.
A private service will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825. The broadcast will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Christopher McCloskey. Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Brookville Presbyterian Church 100 N. White St. Brookville, PA. 15825, or the Brookville YMCA, 125 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
