Charles E. Black, age 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Woodland Hospice House Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
He was born August 1, 1929, in Sharon, Pa., son of the late Susan (Dougherty) and Charles Barrett Black.
Charles was a 1947 graduate of DuBois High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a tail gunner in an RB50 reconnaissance bomber from 1948 to 1952. After which, he attended Penn State University, graduating in 1956 with dual B.S. degrees in Geology and Mineralogy.
He had a long, varied and distinguished career in the oil fields of the United States, retiring in 1993.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Audrey (Beighley) Black in 1996.
Charles is survived by four children and their spouses, Donald and Melaine Black of Tulsa, Okla., Sharon and Jeffery Yen of Grand Rapids, Andrea and David Magargee of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Gregory Black of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.; eight grandchildren: Shaun, Ian, Miranda, Kristina, Charles, Emmie, Patrick, Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Bella and Charlie.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. at the Morningside Cemetery Chapel, with Father Richard Siefer officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to the MS Society or .
Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of the local arrangements.
Published in The Courier Express on June 12, 2019