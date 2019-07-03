Charles "Charlie" Edgar Mock, age 78, of Sigel, PA passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in his home. Charlie was born March 13, 1941 in Butler, PA. He was the son of Emma Jean (Hartzell) Mock and Edgar Allison Mock. On March 17, 1962 he married the love of his life, Carol Evelyn (Miller) Mock. Together they moved their family to Sigel, PA. Charlie was a member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, Sigel, PA. Charlie loved ice cream, farming, his Farmall tractors and his Belgium work horses. He had a friendly and kind heart that was always willing to help others. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Charlie was survived by his wife, Carol Evelyn (Miller) Mock; children, Ronald (Liz) Mock, Eric (Robin) Mock and Linda (Chris) Worthing and 5 grandchildren. He also leaves five siblings, Dennis Mock, Charolette Stahl, Myran Moran, Sandra Mock-Myers and David Mock; sisters-in-law, Jane Gallagher, Dorothia Summerville and Elizabeth Taylor and two brothers-in-law, Richard Miller and Timothy Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Edgar Mock and a brother-in-law, Charles Miller.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Charlie to the Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, Sigel, PA.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11am – 2pm at Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church, PA-36, Sigel, PA 15860 with a funeral service beginning at 2pm. A second viewing will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:30 – 11am at North Union Church, 460 Beacon Rd. Renfrew, PA 16053 with a committal service to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd. 345 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825.
Published in The Courier Express on July 3, 2019