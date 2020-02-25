|
Charles "Chuck" Edward Schuppenhauer, 86, of Reynoldsville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born on April 8, 1933, to the late Walter S. and Helen (Gleave) Schuppenhauer in Ellicottville, N.Y. Chuck served his country in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1961. He was married to Gail Evelyn Leech; she survives him. He was an ordained minister through the Missionary Church International. He was pastor of a church in Ohio as well as the Bollinger Church in Reynoldsville, PA. He retired from B&O Railroad where he worked as a telegraph key operator. He also worked as a nurse's aide at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital for eleven years. Chuck was known to provide ministries as a pastor to nursing homes in the area.
In addition to his wife, Gail, Chuck is survived by one daughter, Virginia (Terry) Brisley of New York; four stepchildren: Raymond Taft of Erie, Pa., Gary Taft of Butler, Pa., Carrie (James) Prosper of DuBois, Pa., Jill Mancuso of DuBois, Pa.; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leonard of Bradford, Pa., and Robert of Bradford, Pa.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in passing by one sister, Vera Andrews; and two brothers, Edward and Donald.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, Brockway, PA 15824, beginning at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Dave Nagele. Interment will take place at Riggs Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 25, 2020