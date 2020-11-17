1/
Charles "Lynn" Mauk
1939 - 2020
Charles "Lynn" Mauk, age 81 of Summerville, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Born on April 16, 1939 in Punxsutawney, PA, he was the son of the late H. John and Florence (Weaver) Mauk.

He retired as a truck driver for Lansberry Trucking and previous to that, had worked for T.W. Phillips Gas and Oil for 30 years.

Lynn enjoyed farming and working on his tractor.

He is survived by his children; Terry Mauk and his wife Mary of Summerville, Melissa Burkett and her husband Barry of Summerville, Melanie Dobson and her husband Raymond of Brookville, and Willis Mauk of Wortheville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his siblings; Delores Shaffer of Warren, Jane Depp of Cuba, NY and Eugene Mauk of Punxsutawney.

There will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
