Charles T. "Tom" Marando
1943 - 2020
Charles T. "Tom" Marando, 76, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.

Born October 15, 1943, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Thomas and Anna Helen (Niovich) Marando.

On August 3, 1990, he married Joyce (Cowan) Marando in Elon, NC. She survives.

Tom graduated from DuBois Central Catholic High School in 1961. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 until 1965. Tom was employed by Rockwell-Sensus where he calibrated meters from 1973 until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and spending time with family and friends. Tom was a member of the VFW and St. Catherine of Siena Parish.

In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by four children, Thomas J. Marando, Ohio, Jeff Marando, Ohio, Teri (Frank) Prezelj, Ohio, and Libby Roudybush, DuBois; two step-sons, Dennis (Carrie) Pierce, Brockport and Darin (Kristi) Pierce, DuBois; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two siblings, Jean and James Marando, both of DuBois, as well as two nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Karen J. D'Anna.

As per Tom's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or online at www.komen.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com

Published in The Courier Express from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
