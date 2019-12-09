|
Dr. Charles W. Murray, 76, of Force, Pa., died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois after a lengthy illness. A son of the late Charles W. and Helen (Bradel) Murray, Sr., he was born on April 23, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa. On October 26, 1972, he married Audrey M. (Benevich), who survives in Force.
Along with his wife, Doc is survived by: three children, Dr. Shawn Murray of Slippery Rock, Pa., Brian (Cristy) Murray of Slippery Rock, Pa., and Jennifer Murray of Nashville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Mason and Olivia; and a sister, Nancy Duty of Sewickley, Pa.
A graduate of North Allegheny High School and the National College of Chiropractic, Doc worked as a Chiropractor for more than fifty years, including many years at the Murray Chiropractic Center of Force, Pa. He was raised in Sewickley and lived the past forty plus years in Force. A member of the St. Joseph Church of Force, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his time with his grandchildren.
Doc dedicated his life to his patients. He was known to help whoever he could through unscheduled visits and whatever he could do to help.
There will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Pa., with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.
