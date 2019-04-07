Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Bushong. View Sign

Charlotte Ann Bushong, 92, DuBois, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.

Born January 15, 1927, in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Walford and Myrtle (Sawtelle) Hettish-Walford.

On April 6, 1956, she married Edgar B. Fritts. He preceded her in death in July 1980. On October 1, 1983, she married Charles Bushong. He preceded her in death in June 2006.

Charlotte graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie, PA. She was employed by Baltimore Life for 33 years as an office manager before her retirement. Charlotte was a member of Cascade Methodist Church in Erie, PA and a charter member of the Treasure Lake Church in DuBois.

Charlotte is survived by her stepson, Robert Bushong, California, and her step-grandson, Gregory Bushong. She was the last member of her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and sister, Katherine Hettish-Rusterholt.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Treasure Lake Church in DuBois. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dick Whitaker officiating. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Erie, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 108R North 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the Treasure Lake Church, P.O. Box 226 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be made at Charlotte Ann Bushong, 92, DuBois, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Christ the King Manor.Born January 15, 1927, in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. Walford and Myrtle (Sawtelle) Hettish-Walford.On April 6, 1956, she married Edgar B. Fritts. He preceded her in death in July 1980. On October 1, 1983, she married Charles Bushong. He preceded her in death in June 2006.Charlotte graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie, PA. She was employed by Baltimore Life for 33 years as an office manager before her retirement. Charlotte was a member of Cascade Methodist Church in Erie, PA and a charter member of the Treasure Lake Church in DuBois.Charlotte is survived by her stepson, Robert Bushong, California, and her step-grandson, Gregory Bushong. She was the last member of her immediate family.She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and sister, Katherine Hettish-Rusterholt.Friends and family will be received Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Treasure Lake Church in DuBois. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dick Whitaker officiating. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Erie, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.Memorial donations may be made to the , 108R North 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or to the Treasure Lake Church, P.O. Box 226 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com. Funeral Home Adamson Funeral Chapel

1312 Chestnut Avenue

DuBois , PA 15801

(814)-371-2934 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.