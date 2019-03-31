Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Elizabeth Carnahan. View Sign

Charlotte Elizabeth Carnahan, age 80, of Clay Plant Road, Brockway, PA, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on January 8, 1939 in Westville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Catherine Morris Lindemuth. Charlotte was married to Dale V. Carnahan and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2000.

Retired, she had been employed at Brockway Glass as a Packer. Charlotte was a member of the Beechtree Union Church where she served as a board member, taught Sunday School for many years and also served on the Ladies Aid Committee. She enjoyed feeding and watching all the wildlife that was around her home, especially the birds. Charlotte also enjoyed doing embroidery work and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna (Russell) Wagner of Harrisburg, PA; Michael Carnahan of Orwigsburg, PA and Tim (Rachel) Carnahan of Brockway. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Morgan and Adam Carnahan.

In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by sisters Esther Pasierb, Cynthia Battitori and an infant sister Barbara Joyce Lindemuth; two brothers, John "Jack" Lindemuth and Henry Lindemuth.

Calling hours will be on Monday, April 1, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at the Beechtree Union Church with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial and Committal Prayers will follow in the Beechtree Cemetery.

Charlotte was a 20 year

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732

