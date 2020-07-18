1/1
Charlotte Snyder Fleck "Charlie" Jackson
1928 - 2020
Charlotte "Charlie" Snyder Fleck Jackson: December 28,1928 – July 7, 2020

Charlotte passed away peacefully in Loveland Colorado, after a full life of 92 years.

"Charlie" is survived by her loving family including her daughters: Sherry King, Jann (Butch) Guthridge and Amy (Monty) Wagner; sister, Judy (Woody) Theissen; grandchildren: Traci (Brad) Dunlap, Becky (Bob) Weidenkeller, Mark Guthridge, Daniel (Brandy) Wagner and Diana Wagner; great-grandchildren: Dustin (Mellisa) Weidenkeller, Megan Dunlap, Kaylee Wagner and Joslyn Wagner; great-great-grandchild, Abel Weidenkeller.

A Celebration of Life will be arranged by family and held a future date. Memorials in Charlie's name are suggested to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service - Loveland
2100 North Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
(970) 667-1121
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
July 12, 2020
Jann, Butch and family,
So sorry for your loss.

Annie Colgan Waters and family
Annie Colgan Waters
Friend
