Charlotte "Charlie" Snyder Fleck Jackson: December 28,1928 – July 7, 2020
Charlotte passed away peacefully in Loveland Colorado, after a full life of 92 years.
"Charlie" is survived by her loving family including her daughters: Sherry King, Jann (Butch) Guthridge and Amy (Monty) Wagner; sister, Judy (Woody) Theissen; grandchildren: Traci (Brad) Dunlap, Becky (Bob) Weidenkeller, Mark Guthridge, Daniel (Brandy) Wagner and Diana Wagner; great-grandchildren: Dustin (Mellisa) Weidenkeller, Megan Dunlap, Kaylee Wagner and Joslyn Wagner; great-great-grandchild, Abel Weidenkeller.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged by family and held a future date. Memorials in Charlie's name are suggested to a charity of your choice
.