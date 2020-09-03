1/1
Cheri Jean Ishman
1967 - 2020
Cheri Jean Ishman age 53, of Clay Plant Road Brockway, PA; died on Monday August 31, 2020 at her residence. Born on August 19, 1967 in DuBois, PA; she was the the daughter of Larry (Mary Kay) McAninch of DuBois and Connie Shofestall (Tom) Buskey of Reynoldsville, PA.

On June 1, 1992 she was married to William "Bill" Ishman and he survives.

Cheri had been previously employed at Niagara Cutter in Reynoldsville for many years. She was a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. Cheri was a member of the Falls Creek Eagles Club, Brockway Sportsmen's Club, Orient Club and the Warsaw Sportsmen's Club. Cheri was the life of any party, always up for any adventure. She was so incredibly proud of her children and loved her nieces and nephews dearly.

In addition to her parents and her husband she is also survived by a daughter Tabitha Ishman of Pittsburgh, PA; two sons; Jacob Ishman of Brockway and Matt Ishman of Dayton, Ohio and a brother Scott (Jeannie) McAninch also of DuBois.

She is preceded in death by a brother Chris McAninch.

There will be no public visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Tobias Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in the Hawthorn Cemetery. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society 1211 Airport Road Falls Creek, PA 15840 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 3, 2020.
