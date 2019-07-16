Chester H. "Ted" Gorham, age 84, of Route 28, Brockway, PA, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his residence.

Born on September 13, 1934 in Strattanville, PA, he was the son of the late Jackson and Nellie Sieberkof Gorham. On October 12, 1957 he was married to Shirley E. Chittester and she preceded him in death on May 8, 2014. Retired, Ted had been employed at Brockway Glass as a Mould Maker for 48 years. He was Protestant by faith and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Ted was a member of the Brockway Handgunners Club and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, wood carving, taxidermy and working with stained glass.

He is survived by a son, John (Brenda) Gorham of Brockway and four grandchildren: Asia, Rayna, Jacob and Alexis.

In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Jackie Gorham; two sisters, Betty Morelli and Ruth Fiddler; and a granddaughter, Samantha.

All services for Ted will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the Brockway Ambulance, PO Box 222, Brockway, PA 15824.

The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com Published in The Courier Express on July 16, 2019