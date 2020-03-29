Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester L. Johnson


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester L. Johnson Obituary
Chester L. Johnson, age 86, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on August 31, 1933, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl and Edna (Matson) Johnson.
On May 29, 1959, he married his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Lindahl) Johnson. She survives.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War.
Chester retired after 38 years of service from Owens Brockway Glass Containers where he was a machinist.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, J.E. DuBois Hose Company #3, George D. Montgomery American Legion Post #17, James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars and was an avid golfer.
Chester is survived by his children, David Johnson and his wife Amy of Brockway, Pa., and Kim Roman and her husband Paul of Reynoldsville, Pa.; one sister, Lois Shenkle and her husband Fently of DuBois, Pa.; and one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson of Kenmore, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Jason Roman and Jessica Jacobson and her husband Aaron; and one great-grandson, Corbin Jacobson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald "Bink" and Raymond Johnson.
Due to the current situation, there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor John Miller and Pastor Amy Miller co-officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the Baronick Funeral Home Facebook page.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -