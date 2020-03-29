|
Chester L. Johnson, age 86, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on August 31, 1933, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl and Edna (Matson) Johnson.
On May 29, 1959, he married his wife of 61 years, Barbara (Lindahl) Johnson. She survives.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War.
Chester retired after 38 years of service from Owens Brockway Glass Containers where he was a machinist.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, J.E. DuBois Hose Company #3, George D. Montgomery American Legion Post #17, James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars and was an avid golfer.
Chester is survived by his children, David Johnson and his wife Amy of Brockway, Pa., and Kim Roman and her husband Paul of Reynoldsville, Pa.; one sister, Lois Shenkle and her husband Fently of DuBois, Pa.; and one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson of Kenmore, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Jason Roman and Jessica Jacobson and her husband Aaron; and one great-grandson, Corbin Jacobson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald "Bink" and Raymond Johnson.
Due to the current situation, there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor John Miller and Pastor Amy Miller co-officiating.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the Baronick Funeral Home Facebook page.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or a .
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 29, 2020