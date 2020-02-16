|
Christine Marie (Munn) Stom, 55, of Munn Road, Penfield, Pa., died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at home, after a short illness. A daughter of JoAnn (Cammarata) Munn of Penfield and the late Kenneth Munn, she was born on February 19, 1964, in DuBois, Pa. On October 18, 1997, she married Charles L. Stom, who survives in Penfield.
Along with her mother and husband, Chris is survived by two children, Cameron Stom and Cierra Stom, both of Penfield; and two sisters, Debbie (James) Jenkins of Penfield and Jennifer (Mark) Cressap of Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Chris graduated DuBois Central Catholic High School and received her Associate's Degree in Computer Technology from Penntech. She worked as a Postmaster for 32 years, retiring in 2020 and was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church of DuBois. A member of the Penfield Firemen's and the Weedville American Legion, she was born and raised in DuBois and came to the family farm in Penfield in 1994.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 16, 2020