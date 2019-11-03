|
Christopher D. Downer, age 53, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on January 8, 1966, in DuBois, he was the son of George and Carol (Dunlap) Downer. They survive and live in DuBois.
On September 20, 1997, he married Anastasia M. (Suplizio) Downer. She survives.
Chris was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was a Quality Control Engineer at Gasbarre Products.
He was a member of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Friendship Hose Company #2 and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and playing the drums. Above all, he loved his grandchildren.
Chris is survived by his children, Blake Downer & his wife Sarah of Ashburn, Va., Antonia Downer and Peter Downer both of DuBois, Pa.; brothers, Bryan Downer & his wife Zaida of Ashburn, Va., and Jesse Downer & his wife Bridgette of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Kade and Knox Downer; grandmother, Judy Gray of DuBois, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. & 5-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m.from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic Athletic Department PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801 and / or a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 3, 2019