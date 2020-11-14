Christopher Michael "Chris" Bianco, age 49, of 10th Avenue, Brockway, PA died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Shady Side Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born on June 7, 1971, in Warren, PA, he was the son of Francis "Frank" Bianco of Brockway and the late Judith A. "Judy" Tamburlin Bianco.
On November 11, 2020, he was married to Beverly Jessup and she survives.
Chris was a self-employed truck driver. He served his country as a U.S. Government truck driver over in Iraq from 2009-2010. Chris attended St. Tobias Church in Brockway. He was a member of the Sons of Italy Club in Brockway, the Horton Sportsmen's Club in Brockport, and the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, kayaking, hiking, hunting and cheering for the Steelers and the Pirates.
In addition to his father and his wife, he is also survived by three daughters: Cera (Matt) Verne of Brockway; Ashley Bianco of Pittsburgh; Lauren Jessup of Brockway; a son, Dalton Brownlee, of Shippenville, PA; a sister, Cara Bianco of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and three grandchildren: Samantha Erickson, Brandt Verne and Addie Smith.
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Nellie Tamburlin, and his paternal grandparents, Jacob and Pauline Bianco.
There will be no public visitation.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Tobias Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza officiating. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice
.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.