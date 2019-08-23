|
Clair Eugene "Red" Foulks died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Brookside Senior Living Home in Brookville, PA at the age of 92.
He was the son of Clair Curtis and Alice Thelma (Kearney) Foulks, born on March 19, 1927 and a lifelong resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by Audrey Jean (Hidinger), his wife for over 50 years, and survived by nephew Robert Foulks, and nieces Kimberly Foulks and Muriel McDonald. After graduating high school, Clair enlisted in the Army at the age of 18. He later attended Penn State University in State College of which he was a proud alumnus. He worked at the Brockway Glass Company and retired after many years in the accounting department. Clair was also an active, longtime member member of the Munderf Methodist Church. Red enjoyed life. He had many interests, was always reading and never stopped learning. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband and uncle. A more loyal friend you could never find.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 23, 2019