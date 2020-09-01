1/
Clara E. Gustafson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara E. Gustafson, age 85, of Weedville, PA, died August 31, 2020. She was born March 1, 1935 in Force, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Victoria (Ciecielski) Skrzypek. She married Richard D. Gustafson who preceded her in death in 1977.

Clara was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her five children and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and lived all her life in Bennetts Valley.

She is survived by: four children, Norma (Harry) Valiquette of Watsontown, David (Elaine) Gustafson of Michigan, Phyllis (Keith) Lilley of Weedville, and Francis (Evelyn) Gustafson of Weedville; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Louise DeSio of Kane, Helen Meraglia of Weedville, and Josephine (Edward) Levendusky of Force.

Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by: a son, Donald Gustafson; a son-in-law, Ronald Facchine; five brothers, Louis, Walter, Paul, Frank, and Vincent; and six sisters, Antionette Trentini, Lottie Gornati, Veronica Panighetti, Margaret Robinson, Victoria Gornati, and a sister in infancy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.

Interment will take place in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, PA.

The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo Nedza Funeral Home
199 West DuBois Avenue
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-4567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo Nedza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved