Claude R. Bloom, 77, of Clearfield died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Curwensville.

He was born on May 29, 1941 in Clearfield, a son of the late Frank R. Bloom and Anne (

Mr. Bloom was a 1959 graduate of Curwensville High School and was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He then came back to Clearfield and had been employed at Kurtz Bros. for 47 years, retiring in 2007. Mr. Bloom was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Benevolent and Protective Order of the

Beyond what Claude has done in his life, it is more important to remember who Claude was. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a kind and generous man who was always thinking of others. He was exceptionally thoughtful and loved to send flowers to others as a thank you or to let them know he was thinking of them. Claude had a fabulous sense of humor and loved planning and plotting jokes for his family. He especially enjoyed making his nephew Bob the 'target' of many of his jokes.

He loved to camp and did so as often as he could. He enjoyed both the solitude and the socialization that camping offered and he passed this love of camping onto his children.

Claude also had a love for antique cars. He was a true 'car guy' and could frequently be seen at local car shows. He enjoyed attending these shows with his daughter and son-in-law, talking about the cars and his memories of days gone by. Claude was a movie lover and an avid reader, with a special interest in Civil War history.

In more recent years, as his illness progressed, he lived with his daughter, son-in-law and their family. He loved to experience the comings and goings of his three granddaughters and he could not have been more proud of them. Having three generations living together was a blessing to each of them.

During his battle with cancer, he showed us all what perseverance looks like. He fought over and over again without a complaint. He was the model of dignity and strength. He loved his family and friends dearly and he was truly and deeply loved by them. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by two children, Rich Bloom and wife Barbara of Cresco, and Jennifer Moore and husband Martin of Curwensville; and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Anne, Tessa, and Maizy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia R. (Ross) Bloom on October 26, 2018 and whom he wed September 23, 1961 at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church.

As per Mr. Bloom's request, there will be no public visitation or service.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County Historical Society, 104 East Pine Street, Clearfield, PA 16830; or to the Curwensville Band, 650 Beech Street, Curwensville, PA 16833.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

