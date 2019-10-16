Home

Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford D. "Butch" Gearhart


1945 - 2019
Clifford D. "Butch" Gearhart Obituary
Clifford D. "Butch" Gearhart, 74, DuBois, passed away Sunday, October 12, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born March 23, 1945, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mercea (Bennett) Gearhart.

On October 11, 1963, he married Patricia J. Sunderlin in Luthersburg. They recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. She survives.

Butch graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1964. During Vietnam, Butch served in the U.S. Navy and in the Army Reserves 629th Transportation Unit. He was employed for many years as custodian for the DuBois Area School District until his retirement in 2007. Butch enjoyed listening to country music, playing the guitar in his younger years, fixing cars, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his cats, Sweetie, Sandy, Baby Boy, Baby Girl, and Shadow. Butch was Protestant by faith.

In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by five sons, Mark Gearhart, Texas, Steve Gearhart and his fiancé, Staci, DuBois, Chris (Cindy) Gearhart, Arkansas, James Gearhart, DuBois, and Tim Gearhart, DuBois; five grandchildren, Paul, Joe, (Ashlyn), Alix, Lennon, and Josh; a great-grandchild, Eli Christopher; a sister, Pat (John) Errington, New York, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Shirley and Judy.

Friends and family will be received Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with LaMarr Adamson CLP officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard. Interment will be in Salem Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840 or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 16, 2019
