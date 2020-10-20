1/2
Clifford Kendall "Cliff" Kinser Sr.
Clifford Kendall "Cliff" Kinser Sr., 64 of George Drive Brookville, PA, died on Sunday, Oct. 18 at his residence.

Born on Dec. 8, 1955 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Charles and Georgina Middleton Kinser. On Dec. 17, 2000, he was married to Marcie Lundberg and she survives.

Retired, Cliff had worked in sales as a food wholesaler. He was protestant by faith. Cliff was very proud to have served his country during the Vietnam Era in both the U.S. Army and the Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and was an avid hunter. He loved spending time with his children and was very proud of their accomplishments.

In addition to his wife Marcie, he is also survived by a son Cliff K. Kinser Jr. and a daughter Cassie Kinser both of Brockway. He is also survived by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by a sister.

There will be no public visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Memorial donations may be made to any veterans organization of the donors choice. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
