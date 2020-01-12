Home

Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
Clifford N. "Cliff" McGranor


1937 - 2020
Clifford N. "Cliff" McGranor Obituary
Clifford N. "Cliff" McGranor, 82, Falls Creek, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born December 18, 1937, in Meredith, Pa., he was the son of the late Patrick and Dorothy (Wonderling) McGranor.
On August 8, 1959, he married Donna Hilliard in Hazen. She survives.
Cliff retired as a laborer from Airco Spear Co. in St. Marys, Pa. He enjoyed hunting, riding four-wheelers, working on Ford cars, and spending time with family and friends. Cliff was Christian by faith.
In addition to his wife, Cliff is survived by three daughters, Judy (Terry) Tapper, Falls Creek, Deborah (Clay) Gorurley, Hazen, and Pamela (William) Gould, Brookville; eight grandchildren, Tammy, Tonya, Brian, Carrie, Kimberly, Brooke, Aimee, and Douglas; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Maxine (William) Brezenski, Rathmel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, Ray, Alfred, Patrick, Tom, Richard, and Donald, and a sister, Alberta Manfroni.
Services are private and will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc., DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 12, 2020
