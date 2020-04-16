|
Clifford Wayne Bennett, 62, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with his loving family by his side, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Cliff was born in California in 1958 to his late parents Dale and Esther Bennett, the youngest of four brothers and sisters.
Finding a love of travel early in life, Cliff moved to the Florida Keys and spent his younger years as a shrimp fisherman in the Gulf of Mexico. This experience would provide him a lifelong love and respect for the ocean.
While in Florida, he would meet his wife Mary Beth, and together they would move back across the United States to San Francisco. They had three daughters and Cliff would start his successful career as an electrician. Eventually they moved to DuBois, Pennsylvania to live closer to family where Cliff became a proud Brother of I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 5.
Cliff was an avid builder, remodeling by hand every home he lived in. He had a special ability for caring for the elderly and the hurt, he was sincere friend to many others. He was a lover of animals and always found companionship with the family dog. Cliff filled his heart and the heart of others by always cooking delicious meals for those he loved. Above all, he was a proud father.
Cliff is survived by lifetime friend and ex-wife Mary Beth Bennett; daughters Cory (Matthew) Bennett-Zimmer, Victoria (Michael) Scime and son-in-law Patrick VanBenthusen; sister Sue Bennett and brother Terry Bennett. He is predeceased by daughter Karli Bennett-VanBenthusen (2015); sister Dilynna Bennett (1984); father Dale Bennett (1998) and mother Esther Bennett (2012).
In respect of Cliff's wishes, no formal service will be arranged, rather we ask friends and family to celebrate his life by spending time with those close to them over a nice dinner.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 16, 2020