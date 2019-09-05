|
|
Cole V. Cable, 27, DuBois, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
Born May 12, 1992, in DuBois, he was the son of Adam and Shanin (Cable) Yale. They survive.
Cole graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 2010 and went on to attend Clarion University and Butler County Community College. He was employed by Guardian Healthcare as a payroll specialist. Cole played high school football, and was an avid USC, Steelers, and Penguins fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but Cole especially loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Cole is survived by his maternal grandmother, Connie Kraynak, DuBois; step-grandparents, Gino Yale, Brockport, and Lynn Wilson, DuBois; three siblings, Dalton, Shantel, and Sienna Yale, DuBois, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cole was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Cable, and paternal grandparents, Vincent and Nancy DiFuccia.
Friends and family will be received Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Bevan Bish officiating. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family encourages contributions be made in Cole's name to the Mario Lemieux Foundation at www.mariolemieux.org
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Sept. 5, 2019