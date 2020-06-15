Collin Paul Ferguson
Colin Paul Ferguson, 79, of Bassett, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Ardara, Pennsylvania on July 7, 1940 to the late Colin Campbell Ferguson and the late Gladys Watson Ferguson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Ferguson; five children; two daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; six grandchildren and one sister.

The family will have a private graveside service on Monday.

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
