Sergeant Colton Gregory Patton, age 22, formerly of Brockway, Pa., currently serving in the U.S. Army in Anchorage, Alaska, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born on November 7, 1996 in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was the son of Gregory H. and Lisa K. Lindemuth Patton of Brockway. Colton was a 2014 graduate of the Brockway High School. He was married to Hailey Burkett of Reynoldsville, Pa.; she survives. Colton was stationed at Ft. Richardson, and was serving in the Army as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and anything that involved being in the outdoors.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also survived by a brother and his best friend, Kyler Patton of Brockway; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Heather Burkett II of Reynoldsville, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Edward Burkett III, also of Reynoldsville; his maternal grandmother, Jean Lindemuth and his paternal grandmother, Jean Vandorvort, both of Brockway.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert C. Lindemuth and his paternal grandfather, Gary R. Patton Sr.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 6 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 3, 2019