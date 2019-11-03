Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colton Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. Colton Gregory Patton


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sgt. Colton Gregory Patton Obituary
Sergeant Colton Gregory Patton, age 22, formerly of Brockway, Pa., currently serving in the U.S. Army in Anchorage, Alaska, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born on November 7, 1996 in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was the son of Gregory H. and Lisa K. Lindemuth Patton of Brockway. Colton was a 2014 graduate of the Brockway High School. He was married to Hailey Burkett of Reynoldsville, Pa.; she survives. Colton was stationed at Ft. Richardson, and was serving in the Army as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and anything that involved being in the outdoors.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also survived by a brother and his best friend, Kyler Patton of Brockway; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Heather Burkett II of Reynoldsville, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Edward Burkett III, also of Reynoldsville; his maternal grandmother, Jean Lindemuth and his paternal grandmother, Jean Vandorvort, both of Brockway.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert C. Lindemuth and his paternal grandfather, Gary R. Patton Sr.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 6 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -