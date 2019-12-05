|
|
Connie A. Spryszak, age 93 of DuBois, PA, formerly of Falls Creek, PA, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on September 19, 1926, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Marks.
On February 9, 1946, she married John V. Spryszak. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2006.
Connie retired from the Jackson China Company in Falls Creek, PA after many years of service.
She was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, the Polish Citizens Club and Falls Creek Eagles Aerie 965.
She loved to go to the movies on Sunday afternoons and most of all, she loved her family.
Connie is survived by her daughter in law Linda Spryszak of Falls Creek, PA, three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by a son (John T. Spryszak), 2 sisters; (Olga Wildauer and Madelyn Jakubowski) and 1 brother (Alexander Marks).
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneral home.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 5, 2019