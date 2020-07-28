Constance Bloom, 87, of Edmar Lane Brockway, PA; died on Sunday July 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born on November 30, 1932 in Curwensville, PA; she was the daughter of the late Harold and Louise Smith Bloom. Constance, who preferred to go by Connie, was a vibrant and lively woman.
Connie was raised by a loving and supportive family before coming under the care, over many years, of countless caretakers. Connie was loved by many people in her 87 years of life. Everyone who met Connie, whether in her home or in the community, knew that she had a spirit full of life and vigor. Connie had a great sense of humor. She liked to make her opinions known and enjoyed always being a part of the conversation. One of Connie's favorite things to do was enjoy food, her favorite being pie, ice cream and chocolate. Connie also loved to go out into her community, attend church when she was able, and listen to country music. Connie impacted the lives of many, teaching them so much about life in just a few words, and giving us so much.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a sister Joyce Ann Bloom. There will be no public visitation. A private Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Burial will follow in the Bloomington Cemetery in Curwensville. Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospice 100 Hospital Avenue DuBois, PA 15801 or Lakeshore Community Services 1350 West 26th Street Erie, PA 16508. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com