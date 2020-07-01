Cory Allen Fields, 32, of Route 219 Brockway, PA, died on Monday June 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born on September 23, 1987 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Steven (Kellyann) Fields of Brockway and Wendy Welsh of Brookville, PA. Cory was employed at Ridgmont Personal Care Facility in Ridgway as a cook. He was Methodist by faith. He enjoyed drawing, writing poetry, hunting and fishing, riding his 4 wheeler and sports cars. Most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his girls.
In addition to his parents he is survived by two daughters: Ashlynn and Zaida Fields, two sisters: Jessica (Quintin) Raybuck of Falls Creek, PA, and Brandon Leitner of St. Marys, PA, two brothers: Ryan (Kasie) Fields and Cameron Fields both of Brockway, two step-sisters: Sierra Wonderling of Dagus Mines, PA, and Emma Hutchins of Ridgway, and a step-brother: Christopher Hutchins of Arkansas. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Thursday, July 2 from 3-7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dave Nagele officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Clearfield/Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission 480 Jeffers St. DuBois, PA, 15801, and online condolences at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 1, 2020.