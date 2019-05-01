Constanzo J. "Con" Mucci, 87, of Clearfield died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on February 9, 1932 in Tyler, PA, a son of the late Joseph and Angeline (Cardone) Mucci.
Mr. Mucci was a graduate of Huston Township High School in 1950. He was employed by Speer Carbon after high school. He then worked at Worker's Loan, which later became American Finance.
He was a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #540, Clearfield; a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 409, Clearfield; former president of the Clearfield Lions Club; a past officer of Clearfield Loan Ex, and also served on the Clearfield Hospital Board.
He is survived by his wife, Marabel (Dougherty) Mucci whom he wed June 27, 1953 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois; a daughter, Marie Mucci of Milton; a son, Michael Mucci of Cape Coral, FL; two grandchildren, Michael and Andrea Mucci of Cape Coral, FL; nephew, Vincent Nelson and wife Janet of State College; niece, Linda Marlow of King of Prussia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Carmella Nelson.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Friday at 10 AM with Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Morningside Cemetery, DuBois.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 9-9:30 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218-9902; or Medi Home Health & Hospice, 341 Science Park Rd., State College, PA 16803-2287.
Published in The Courier Express on May 1, 2019