Craig Allen Morey, age 54, of Allens Mills Rd., Brookville PA, died unexpectedly on Friday June 7, 2019, at Brookville Hospital, due to anaphylactic shock, as a result of multiple bee stings.

He was born on December 22, 1964 to George and Nellie Grace (Gavazzi) Morey, in DuBois PA. Craig graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the class of 1983 and continued to graduate from Triangle Tech as a computer aided draftsman. He worked for Brockway Glass until deciding to buy and operate Morey's Beverage, Inc., in Brookville PA. On September 9, 2002, Craig married Maryann Park and they had two children; Mya and Dante Morey. Craig was a devoted husband and loving father. His family and children were the center of his life. Craig played baseball for the Brookville Grays, loved fishing and was an avid hunter, but what made Craig the happiest and the proudest was Mya and Dante.

In addition to his wife, parents, and children, Craig is survived by his sisters, Valerie and Traci; in-laws, Fred and Janet Park, Amy Hepler, Scott Park, and Matt Park; several cousins, one niece and seven nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nello and Dorothy Gavazzi; and his paternal grandparents, George Sr., and Sarah Morey.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A small prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. and offered by Father William Laska. Final interment will take place at Temple Cemetery, Warsaw Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

