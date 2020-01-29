|
Cynthia Kaye "Cindi" McClintick, 55, Falls Creek, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home.
Born October 25, 1964, in DuBois, she was the daughter of Kathryn A. (Shaffer) Heberling and the late John M. Heberling.
On August 30, 1996, she married Michael T. McClintick Sr. in DuBois. He survives.
Cynthia graduated from Brockway High School in 1982. She went on to study at Penn State to become a paralegal. For 22 years, she worked with individuals with intellectual disabilities at Fayette Resources. Cynthia enjoyed hunting with family, especially archery hunting during spring gobbler, fly-fishing, bird watching, flower gardening, camping, and attending children's sporting events. She attended Bethany Covenant Church.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cynthia is survived by her children, Cody John McClintick and Garrett Thomas McClintick, both of Falls Creek; step-children, Michael T. McClintick Jr., Brockway, McKayla (Jon) Spurlock, Bell Vernon, PA, and Angela Huff, Weedville; a step-grandchild, Aubrymia Spurlock; a brother, John M. (Michelle) Heberling Jr., Falls Creek; four nieces and nephews, Matthew, Brett, Sarah, and Kayla Heberling; several cousins, as well as two very close friends, June Powers and Pam Weber.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Pastor Jesse Slimak officiating. Interment will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Fayette Resources, 51 Developac Rd., DuBois, PA 15801 or to Patrick F. Taylor, , 2609 River Rd., New Orleans, LA 70121.
