Cynthia L. "Cindy" Hinderliter, 60, of Valier passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving sister, niece and brother.
She was born in 1959 to John and Janet Marie (Burdette) Wands in Pittsburgh.
Cindy was a member of First Life Church.
She was a long time employee of the Sheetz Corporation. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren as well as her favorite little neighbor Carrie. Cindy also enjoyed spending time with her dog Hobie.
She is survived by her husband, Terry B. "H" Hinderliter, of Valier, a daughter Erica Huey, of Punxsutawney; stepson, Jesse Hinderliter, of Pittsburgh, two grandchildren, Alec Huey and Savanah Huey, three sisters Aurelia Clepper and husband Bob, of DuBois, Cheryl Kirk and husband Wayne, of Houston, TX, Edana Shoppe and husband Bob, of New Kensington, two brothers John Wands and wife Judy, of Pittsburgh, William (Billy) Dickson and wife Jane, of Boise, ID, former son-in-law JR Huey, of Punxsutawney, her loyal dog Hobie and too many nieces, nephews and friends to name. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her grandson Dillon Huey.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Guy Smith officiating.
Published in The Courier Express from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019