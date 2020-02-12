Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
135 Main St
Howard, PA 16841
(814) 625-2552
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Howard Methodist Church
144 West Main Street
Howard, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Howard Methodist Church
144 West Main Street
Howard, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Miele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia (Pfaff) Miele


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia (Pfaff) Miele Obituary
Cynthia Pfaff Miele, 72, of Blanchard, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. She was born on January 16, 1948 in Dubois, Pa. the daughter of the late John and Leila Gray Pfaff.
She was united in marriage to Anthony L. "Tony" Miele on May 1, 1971, he preceded her in death on November 9, 2019.
Cynthia was a case worker supervisor for the Centre Co. Children & Youth Services where she retired after many years of service.
She was a member of the Howard United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and the Alpha Delta PI Sorority. She enjoyed gardening, working on jigsaw puzzles, and enjoyed going to the beach and spending time at the condo, boating on the lake, and watching "The Voice" on TV, She loved spending time with her dogs Annie, Sadie and cats Sophie and Lilly, and bird watching. She was a Penn State Football fan.
Cindy is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Dale) Donough of New Cumberland, one brother; Paul (Ann) Pfaff of Bradford, two granddaughters; Grace & Rebecca. She is also survived by three nephews, John, Tom, and David Pfaff.
Friends and family will be received from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Howard Methodist Church, 144 West Main Street, Howard. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the church with the Pastor Craig Rose officiatinig. Burial will be private at the Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at www.kader-neff.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -