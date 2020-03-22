Home

D. Arlene Saula


1941 - 2020
D. Arlene Saula Obituary
D. Arlene Saula, 78, Grampian, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at DuBois Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was born July 11, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a daughter to the late Walter and Dorothy (Bungert) Argall. She was married to George Saula, he preceded her in death in 2018.
She was a graduate of Westinghouse Memorial High School and had lived most of her life in the Pittsburgh area. She had worked as a private secretary for Pittsburgh National Bank and a secretary for North Huntington Twp. She was an antique car buff.
D. Arlene is survived by two daughters, Shani (Dane) Germuska of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Shara L. Hopkins of Clearfield; a sister, Melanie (Bill) Hansen of N. Huntingdon; a brother-in-law, Dave Litzinger of Pitcairn; three grandchildren, Shae and Danae Germuska and Drayven Hopkins; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, D. Arlene is also preceded in death by a sister, Karen Litzinger.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 22, 2020
