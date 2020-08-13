1/1
Dakota J. Allen
1999 - 2020
{ "" }
Dakota J. Allen, age 21 of Altoona, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born on January 21, 1999 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Michael Murray of DuBois, PA and Mary (Allen) Witherite of Ridgway, PA.

Dakota was a dog groomer with Fabulous Fido in Altoona, PA.

He is also survived by his paternal grandparents; Michael Murray & Diane Murray, maternal grandfather; William Allen, siblings; Michael Murray III of DuBois, PA, Dominic Witherite (Ashley) of Reynoldsville, PA, Hunter Murray of Clearfield, PA, Camden Murray (Alexia) of Colorado, Jelena Murray, Kaiden Murray, Ella Murray and Kylee Barrett (Tyler) all of DuBois, PA.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Ethel Allen.

There will be no public visitation.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
