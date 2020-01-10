Home

Damon S. Walsh


1987 - 2020
Damon S. Walsh Obituary
Damon S. Walsh, age 32, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on May 7, 1987, in Gulfport, Miss., he was the son of Mark Walsh and his wife Kim of DuBois, Pa., and Michelle (Miley) Walsh of Biloxi, Miss.
He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.
Damon is survived by three daughters, Sajak Walsh, Indica Snyder and Emma Lou Nearwood; four brothers, William Walsh, Shane Claus, Michael Marnati and Nicholas Ferari; and one sister, Summer Ashley Wagner.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 10, 2020
