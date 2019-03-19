Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dane E. Lefler, Age 33 of Luthersburg, PA died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Brady Township, Pennsylvania.



Our son, Dane Lefler, is a sweet, gentle soul. He was an amazing child who grew into a strong man, overcoming seemingly insurmountable hurdles. Dane was often misunderstood and faced personal and social struggles for much of his adult life. He will always be remembered for his courage during difficult times. Although our hearts are broken, we celebrate Dane's life.



Dane Eric Lefler was born on December 27, 1985. At nearly 10 pounds and a full head of hair, the first born son was a joy to his parents, and soon became the life-long pal of his beloved younger brother, Jordan Philip Lefler. Dane is survived by his mother, Lisa M. Myers; father, Henry Lefler and his fiancé, Adrienne Kohut; brother, Jordan Lefler and his fiancé, Vanessa Olivio; brothers Philip Myers and Kelly Myers; sister, Jenny Myers; long-time girlfriend, Shannon Krach and their faithful dog, Pip; beloved aunts, Marjorie Parks; Valerie Miceli and her husband, Matt Milliron; and Sherry Miceli; as well as numerous cousins. Dane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Naomi Mitchell and Beaul Lefler and Paula Read; and his step-Dad, Kevin Myers.



Dane graduated from the DuBois High School in 2004, where he first developed a fondness for football, having played on the school team. He was a huge Steelers fan. From an early age, Dane had a passion for cooking. In addition to preparing meals for family and friends, Dane was employed as a line cook at The Bobette restaurant, a job he cherished both for cooking and the friends he made there. Dane had an interest in science and engineering, focusing on how machinery and electronics operated. He was notorious for taking apart equipment to understand its workings. Dane loved nature and relished the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and collecting rocks and other items in which he saw the possibility of treasures. Dane's kindness extended to animals, and in addition to Pip, he was loved by pets, Pete and Murphy.



Friends will be received on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A private funeral service will be held.



Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Central Pennsylvania



