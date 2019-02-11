Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel B. Hoyt. View Sign

Daniel B. Hoyt, age 58, of Chestnut Grove Highway, Luthersburg, PA, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on November 15, 1960 in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late William and Rosalia (Beck) Hoyt.

Dan was a graduate of the Curwensville High School Class of 1978.

On May 11, 1985, he married Desiree (Morgan) Hoyt. She survives.

Dan worked as a machinist at Star Iron Works in Big Run for many years.

He was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, the National Rifle Association, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He enjoyed hunting with his boys, classic cars, beach vacations, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dan was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan.

Dan is survived by two sons, Derek Hoyt and his wife Jessica of Luthersburg, PA and Darren Hoyt and his wife Cassie of Greenville, NC; three grandchildren, Cleighton, Kenzie, and Lincoln Hoyt; his mother- and father-in-law, Fred & Garnett (Harris) Morgan of Luthersburg, PA; four siblings: Karen Ramey of Foxfire Village, NC; Elaine McEwen of New Castle, PA; William Hoyt and his wife Brenda of Ephrata, PA and Beth Hipps and her husband Jeff of Curwensville, PA; and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Hoyt.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or the Bob Perks Fund, P.O. Box 303, State College, PA 16804.

Online condolences can be made to Daniel B. Hoyt, age 58, of Chestnut Grove Highway, Luthersburg, PA, died Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.Born on November 15, 1960 in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late William and Rosalia (Beck) Hoyt.Dan was a graduate of the Curwensville High School Class of 1978.On May 11, 1985, he married Desiree (Morgan) Hoyt. She survives.Dan worked as a machinist at Star Iron Works in Big Run for many years.He was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, the National Rifle Association, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He enjoyed hunting with his boys, classic cars, beach vacations, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dan was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates fan.Dan is survived by two sons, Derek Hoyt and his wife Jessica of Luthersburg, PA and Darren Hoyt and his wife Cassie of Greenville, NC; three grandchildren, Cleighton, Kenzie, and Lincoln Hoyt; his mother- and father-in-law, Fred & Garnett (Harris) Morgan of Luthersburg, PA; four siblings: Karen Ramey of Foxfire Village, NC; Elaine McEwen of New Castle, PA; William Hoyt and his wife Brenda of Ephrata, PA and Beth Hipps and her husband Jeff of Curwensville, PA; and several nieces & nephews.He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Hoyt.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 and/or the Bob Perks Fund, P.O. Box 303, State College, PA 16804.Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close