Daniel C. Lines, age 73 of Brockport, PA died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness.
Born on March 4, 1947, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Norman "Clair" and Anna Mae (Naugle) Lines.
On June 16, 1979 he married Bonnie (Sicheri) lines. She survives.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
Dan retired from Owens Illinois Brockway Plant #19 after 36 years of service. Previous to that, he had worked at V.T. Smith Dairy.
He was a member of St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church. He was a member of Parson Marnati American Legion Post 95 where he was a proud member of their Honor Guard. He loved all sports and was an umpire and referee for 48 years. Dan was a very outgoing person that loved the outdoors and had a passion for playing and teaching chess.
Dan is survived by his children, Bruce Buganza of Elysburg, PA, Beverly Myrtle of DuBois, PA and Brian Buganza and his wife Jennifer of Brockway, PA; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Patty Baughman and her husband Bob of St. Marys, PA; one sister-In-law, Joy Lines of Hattiesburg, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, David Lines.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church with Father Leo Gallina as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 95, 1109 Pershing Avenue, Brockway, PA 15824.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from May 19 to May 20, 2020.