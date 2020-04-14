|
Daniel P. Engle, Jr., age 33, of Reynoldsville, Pa., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Born on November 27, 1986, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of Daniel P. Engle, Sr. and Janet L. (Wallwork) Torrell.
He worked at Main Street Pizza and previous to that he had worked as a server at Red Lobster.
Dan is survived by his mother, Janet Torrell and her husband Thomas of Soldier, Pa.; his father, Daniel P. Engle, Sr. and his wife Mary "Bunny" of Reynoldsville, Pa.; two sisters, Cheryl Ann Tapper and her husband Billy and Vicki Jo Ratliff and her husband Ernie, both of of Reynoldsville, Pa.; one stepbrother, Joe Torrell and his wife Mandy of Sykeville, Pa.; one stepsister, Sarah Torrell of Rockton, Pa.; seven nieces, three nephews, two great nephews, two great nieces and his step grandmother, Betty Wallwork of DuBois, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be no public visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 14, 2020