Darla J. Ellinger, age 66, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on August 6, 1954, in Ridgway, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hilda (Ecklund) Dahler.
On February 20, 1988, she married her husband of 32 years Thomas "Chops" Ellinger. He survives.
Darla retired from Christ the King Manor Home Support after over 10 years of service. Previous to that, she had worked as a Certified Care Nurse at the DuBois Nursing Home for over 20 years.
Family was most important to Darla. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Christina Donahue and her husband, Spencer, of DuBois, PA; Jennifer Hutchins and her husband, Ken, of Falls Creek, PA; and Tommy Ellinger and his companion, Polly Ann Williams, of DuBois, PA; stepdaughter, Becky Ellinger of DuBois, PA, 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings: Erma Palenik of Davidsville, PA; Beverly Moore of Central City, PA; Ralph Dahler and his wife, Judy, of Ridgway, PA; Virginia Fugate and her husband, Gaylon, of Scottsdale, KY; and James Dahler of Clairmont, CA.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Marilys Jean Dahler.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating. It can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required.
Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.